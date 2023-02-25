A Ukrainian refugee family resides in Idaho after fleeing from the war

NAMPA, Idaho — The Russian invasion of Ukraine reached its one year anniversary this week. The conflict has caused mass destruction, seen thousands of casualties, and created a wave of refugees from the country. Those refugees have arrived all over the world, in the United States, and even here in Idaho.

The Tyshchenko family lived just outside of Kharkiv, a Ukrainian city that sits just miles from the border with Russia. The invasion came at night and changed the Tyshchenko family forever.

Through an interpreter, Mykola Tyshchenko told Idaho News 6 “We were just sleeping." He's the patriarch of the family, and said he was woken up by notifications on his phone.

"They were saying ‘did you not read the news, did you not see what’s going on?’ and the war had started.”

The family, which includes Mykola, his wife Oksana and their five children, immediately stocked up on gas for their car and groceries. At first they thought about leaving but were concerned it wouldn't be safe.

“And we were afraid to leave because we were uncertain where the Ukrainian forces, or the Russian forces, were occupying each area, and whether or not it was safe or not to go into a certain area,” Mykola said.

The family ended up staying and in that time they tried to help their fellow Ukrainians by passing out food and supplies as the store shelves emptied.

As the war progressed, it came closer to where they lived and after the first month, they decided to leave. Their refugee journey took them to Poland, then Mexico, then San Diego, and finally to Idaho where they reside today.

They now have family and loved ones scattered across the world due to the war. They miss them, their country, and their home, but they are glad to be in a safe place.

“I come from a big family and now all of us brothers and sisters, we’ve dispersed to many different countries," Oksana said. "To just have that gratitude that we’re living in a peaceful country, that we have each other, you know there is calm and peace and safety here."

The Tyshchenkos do not know when the war will be over, no one does. They don't know when, or if, they'll ever be able to go home, yet the family remains hopeful for a better future.

Mykola shares a message close to her heart, “Maybe the most important thing is God bless America and God bless Ukraine.”

