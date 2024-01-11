A tuberculosis case is being investigated at BSU

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Health (CDH) is investigating a probable case of tuberculosis (TB) in a resident of the Boise State University campus. The individual has not lived in Boise or attended Boise State since Dec. 15, 2023.

At this time, there is no known ongoing risk for TB exposure at Boise State University, and it is safe for students and staff to attend classes and participate in activities as usual. The general public is not at an increased risk of getting TB as a result of this case.

CDH is working with Boise State University Public Health to conduct a contact investigation to identify if any TB transmission might have occurred at the school. Any staff and students who potentially came in contact with the individual will be notified by Boise State or CDH employees in the coming days and offered screening.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to BSU for a statement but as of Wednesday afternoon, have not yet heard back.

Boise State staff and students who are notified that they may have been exposed are encouraged to be screened for TB. Students and employees who are notified of potential exposure will be offered opportunities for screening on campus. If you weren’t notified, but you believe you were exposed to the bacteria, CDH recommends getting screened as well. Screening is also available through primary care providers and local health departments.



TB is a disease caused by bacteria that spreads through the air, usually through repeated and prolonged exposure in a confined indoor space. It often affects the lungs but may also affect other parts of the body.



Most people who are exposed to TB do not get infected.

People who are infected generally cannot give TB to others unless they are experiencing symptoms.

Typical symptoms of tuberculosis disease include a chronic cough, fever or night sweats that are persistent for several weeks and usually get worse.

People experiencing chronic symptoms who think they may have been exposed to TB should call their primary care provider. Most cases of TB are treatable with antibiotics that are commonly available.

In Idaho, there were 15 TB cases reported in 2023, five of those were in Ada County.

