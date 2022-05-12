A sign of summer: Roaring Springs Waterpark to open this weekend

MERIDIAN, Idaho — After a long, rainy spring, Roaring Springs Waterpark will officially open their doors for the season.

The park will only be open on weekends for now, but will operate seven days a week starting on Memorial Day weekend.

The opening was delayed by a week due to chilly weather conditions, but the forecast is calling for much warmer conditions this weekend. If that's not enough to convince you, Roaring Springs says the water is heated.

Roaring Springs is also working on their largest expansion project in the park's 23-year history. The first of seven planned phases is expected to open next summer. It will include a play structure with seven slides, the water park's first bar, and a new restaurant among other amenities.

