A portion of the Greenbelt will experience an intermittent closure

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A popular stretch of the Greenbelt in Garden City will experience periodic closures through the end of November.

If you’re planning on taking a walk or riding your bike down the Greenbelt soon, you may run into the closure at the Boardwalk Apartments just south of Veterans Memorial Parkway, you’ll have to take a detour around Adams St.

The intermittent closure will have Greenbelt users use 40th St and Adams St through the neighborhood around to Veterans Memorial Parkway if they want to continue their walk or bike ride along the river.

City of Garden City Detour from 40th St to Veterans Memorial

Idaho News 6 Reporter Allie Triepke spoke with a dozen neighbors over the last few days.

All of them were surprised to hear about the closure as Triepke was the first person to let them know.

Many residents were especially bummed about how long the proposed closure dates of Oct 18-Nov 30 are. Some even suggested that signs from the city alerting frequent Greenbelt users of the upcoming closure would have been helpful.

One woman named Lori said she has lived in Garden City for decades and she uses the safety of the Greenbelt to walk to the store since she doesn’t have a car. Another neighbor said he wanted to call the city about the construction.

A Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be taking place at City Hall, Wednesday, October 18 at 6:30 pm. Here is the agenda.

Garden City Mayor John Evans told Idaho News 6 he knows construction “creates a public inconvenience” and that he hopes the construction blocking the pathway will finish sooner than the proposed dates.

Evans also encourages residents to email the city should there be any questions or concerns.