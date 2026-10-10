A little rain, but a lot of pride at ISU’s Homecoming Parade

POCATELLO, Idaho — Mother Nature may have rained on the parade a little, but a few showers weren’t enough to dampen the Bengal spirit Saturday morning as the community turned out for Idaho State University’s Homecoming Parade.

Spectators of all ages lined the parade route, with kids eagerly clutching their bags and scrambling for candy as the community celebrated ISU and cheered the Bengals on ahead of their homecoming showdown with the Cal Poly Mustangs.

From marching bands and colorful floats to dance teams, cheerleaders, local businesses, and even a few politicians (imagine that!), there was plenty to see as the parade made its way along Center Street toward the ICCU Dome.

Lisa Lete, EastIdahoNews.com They’re always on a roll! The Bengal unicycle riders showed off their balancing skills and brought plenty of smiles to spectators along Center Street during Idaho State University’s Homecoming Parade on Saturday.

This story was originally published by East Idaho News.