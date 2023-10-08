A huge comeback by Boise State leads to a 35-27 victory over San Jose State

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State scored 28 unanswered points to overcome a 27-7 deficit as the Broncos improved to 3-3 on the season and 2-0 in the Mountain West Conference.

A sold out crowd of 37,491 fans showed up to Albertsons Stadium, but they didn't have much to cheer about in the first half.

The Broncos turned it over three times as Ashton Jeanty fumbled twice and Maddux Madsen threw an interceptions, those miscues lead to three touchdowns by San Jose State.

Both quarterbacks played for Boise State and Madsen gave the team a spark in the first half connecting with Eric McAlister for an 82-yard touchdown, then running it in himself on a quarterback draw to cut the halftime score to 27-14.

In the second half Taylen Green and Ashton Jeanty showed up as Green would rush for two touchdowns and throw another to Riley Smith.

Jeanty rushed for 167 yards in the game while McCalister had 170 yards receiving as Boise State stormed back to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

The defense played much better in the second half and they iced the game as A'Marion McCoy got his first interception as a Bronco.

Boise State plays at Colorado State next Saturday. Then they have a bye week before returning home for a showdown against the Wyoming Cowboys on October 28.