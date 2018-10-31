A happy Halloween for every child

BOISE - Many folks are getting ready to pass out candy to those trick or treaters Halloween night, but a Treasure Valley mom of a special needs child hopes others will be understanding with other kids just like hers.

"I hope that people realize that there is a need to be informed about kids with special needs so that everyone can have a good experience on Halloween." said Stephanie Vaughan, Boise resident.

Vaughan says she is looking forward to taking her son Anderson trick or treating dressed as Beetlejuice this year.

Last year, that wasn't the case.

"We got dressed up, we went out to dinner and that was that, but this year he's older. babies his age are going trick or treating, are walking up to doors saying trick or treat and he's not. i'm sorry."

16 month old Andersen is nonverbal and Vaughan was apprehensive to take him.

"If you see a kid that doesn't have a costume, maybe they have autism and they're not comfortable in a costume. There's a lot of kids that have sensory input issues and i know he's one of them."

"Fine motor skills, some kids with special needs don't have that so they are grabbing a big hand full of candy instead of one. they're not being rude, they just have motor skill problems."

Vaughan says a little bit of kindness and understanding can go a long way toward making a child's night.

"The more informed people are, the more comfortable we will be going down the street instead of you know to our direct neighbors."