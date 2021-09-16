A Chefs' Affaire virtual again, the goal remains the same

BOISE, Idaho — A Chefs' Affaire, Idaho Foodbank's biggest fundraiser of the year is Thursday, emceed by Idaho News 6 reporter, Michelle Edmonds.

It's virtual again because of the pandemic, but a little differently than last year. The goal remains the same, though: raise enough money to fund more than a million meals for Idahoans.

Feeding America reports right now one in nine adults and one in eight children face food insecurity in Idaho. A Chefs' Affaire raises money to feed these nearly 200,000 Idahoans.

Last year, people who purchased tickets received a food kit to cook or assemble their meal at home.

"This year they are hot, ready to eat takeout meals from local restaurants that we have partnered with," Whitney Stoolman, the Idaho Foodbank corporate and community relations coordinator said.

The Treasure Valley restaurants participating include Zee's Rooftop in downtown Boise, FeedMyFit in Meridian and Bardenay in Eagle.

Chef Zee from Zee's Rooftop has been cooking for A Chefs' Affaire since 2006. He said he thinks it's important to help the community when he can.

"I just ask people to always remember you may need the foodbank at some point so please reach out and help when you can," Zee said.

There's also an auction as part of the fundraiser, which is open right now. You can bid on items until midnight Thursday. Click here to see the items up for bid.

"There's some really great items, some fishing trips, local overnight hotel stays, kind of staycation packages," Stoolman said.

She said the organization hit its fundraising goal last year to fund more than a million meals and they're hoping to do it again this year.

If you'd like to donate to the Idaho Foodbank, click here. If you're in need of food, click here.