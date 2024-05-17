A changing of the guard: new leadership within the Idaho National Guard

BOISE, Idaho — At Gowen Field, the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team will hold a change of command ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 17. Outgoing commander Col. Eric Orcutt is handing the reigns to incoming commander Col. Jason Gracida.

Col. Orcutt had been the commander since August 2021, and under his leadership the 116th CBCT played a critical role in Operation Spartan Shield. Orcutt will continue to serve the Idaho National Guard as chief of the joint staff.

His replacement, Col. Gracida has served in the military since 1992 and earned his commission as an officer in 2002. He previously served as the 116th CBCT’s executive officer from 2020 through 2023 and deployed with the brigade in 2004 and 2010. Most recently, Gracida was the director of operations for the Idaho Army National Guard.

The 116th CBCT is the state's largest National Guard unit and is located in nearly two dozen communities with subordinate units in Montana, Nevada, and Oregon.