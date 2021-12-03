A Canyon County nonprofit works to provide affordable housing

CALDWELL, Idaho — Besides providing support and services to people who have experienced domestic or sexual abuse, a Canyon County nonprofit is also helping to provide affordable housing.

Kim Dugan, executive director of Advocates Against Family Violence, said a 32-unit development recently broke ground on its 10-acre campus.

“I think that when someone is coming from trauma, the worst thing you want them doing is living in a car or sleeping on somebody’s sofa. They need a safe place they need a place to call home, and we are able to provide them that helps them on their journey to freedom much sooner,” Dugan said.

Dugan said she first started working with AAFV as a housing coordinator and helped with finding funding for their first affordable housing units.

“To do our first 48 units, and then we were able to purchase 15 units in the community. We had 15 homes in the community that we were able to place survivors in. Last year, we just finished another set of 30 units,” Dugan said.

The campus located on Hope Lane in Caldwell is also where the nonprofit have their administration building, daycare, and other resources, Dugan said.

Dugan said the apartments are income-based and also include transitional housing units.

“That's a two-year program. You can stay 30 days, 60 days, 90 days in that transitional program. There are some criteria for that as well, but if you’re in that transitional (program) then you can qualify for other housing a lot sooner, and we can get you a place in permanent housing and that’s the main goal,” she said.

According to Dugan the housing units were funded through a federal program which the funds go to Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA) and then distribute funds.

AAFV expects to have the development built by next year. Dugan said their team is committed to providing support to people who have been a victim of domestic abuse or sexual assault.

“We are here to serve you all free of charge, there’s no fee for services and that is my goal to keep it that way that every individual who needs that safety has a safe place to come,” Dugan explained.

