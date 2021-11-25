A Caldwell restaurant will offer free pozole on Thanksgiving Day

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell restaurant is once again marking Thanksgiving by giving back. Amano will be serving up some free red pozole during their Pozole for Familias event.

“The first year it was really successful and that we raised close to$700 00 for the local nonprofit Advocates Against Family Violence and this year we want to continue making a tradition of giving back to everyone that has given to us so much,” said Rebecca Alamilla, co-owner of Amano.

The bowl of pozole is free, but the restaurant is accepting donations to benefit a nonprofit, Inclusive Idaho.

“We think they are a great part of the community, and they have the idea of providing survival kits during the winter. Those survival kits will be helping pay for things like food, gas, heating bills during the winter which is something families struggle with during these times,” Alamilla said. "We thought this was a great organization to partner with to be able to help them fulfill the survival kits they are preparing for our community."

You can take the pozole to go or enjoy it at the restaurant. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic they hope it can be a space for those impacted by the virus.

“We definitely believe COVID-19 has impacted our communities in positive or negative ways. Unfortunately, some people have lost loved ones. My husband did lose one of his family members. We wanted to provide a space for families or individuals who may not be able to travel due to COVID-`19 or maybe they're here and don’t have a place to go," Alamilla said

Amano will start serving the pozole from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.