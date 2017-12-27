A 72-year-old man survives a night alone, stuck outside in below freezing temperatures. According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the elderly man went target shooting near Pleasant Valley and Ten Mile Creek roads. The man told deputies he stepped into a hole, fell over and could not move, so he spent the night and next morning night lying stuck in the snow in the field.



The temperature in the area where the man fell hit a low of 16 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service.



The man was reported missing by his family just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Deputies pinged his cell phone and searched the desert but were unable to find him or his truck due to limited visibility caused by thick fog.



Some recreationists found the man lying in the snow near the BLM’s Wild Horse Corrals around 2 p.m. and called 911.



The man survived and is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

