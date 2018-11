You may have seen a couple dozen marines riding in style, and it's all for a good cause.

The 9th annual Toys for Tots ride kicks off the Treasure Valley's Toys for Tots campaign. The marines are working and riding to provide toys for children this holiday season. The marines rode from High Desert Harley Davidson to Quinn's restaurant in Boise.

Last year they helped nearly 23,000 children and families in the Treasure Valley.