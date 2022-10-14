9th annual Hoptober Freshtival is set for Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Brewing is hosting the 9th annual Hoptober Freshtival on Saturday. The event is focused on shining a light on beers brewed with fresh hops.

Typically when harvesting hops, farmers will process and freeze them so they can be used throughout the entire year. Boise Brewing does something different to make a special beer though.

“While they're harvesting," said Collin Rudeen, president of Boise Brewing. "We go out there and we’ll go and get the hops right as they pick them off the vine and bring them back and throw them into a beer so they’re not processed at all, they’re fresh right off the plant.”

The festival lasts from 12-8 p.m. Saturday, right out front of Boise Brewing on Fifth and Broad.

Each year, thousands of people go to the festival to experience what a fresh hop beer is like. When someone tastes one for the first time, Rudeen said they can taste the difference.

"It's fun to see somebody, especially who maybe isn't familiar with Boise Brewing or with fresh hop beer." Rudeen said. "To see that look on their face of like ‘woah, that was a fun beer I like that one.”

For more information, visit Boise Brewings' website.