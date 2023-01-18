94-acre sports complex planned for Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — The city of Eagle will start some large development projects this year after obtaining almost 700 acres of land north of the city in December.

City of Eagle

The city secured two separate parcels of land from two different acquisitions. One of the parcels was 84 acres right off State Highway 16 and Equest Lane. The new land surrounds a plot that was already owned by the city. In that space, the city plans to create a 94-acre sports complex. The new development has plans for five soccer fields, eight baseball fields, walking trails, parking, and more.

City of Eagle

The other parcel was donated to the city by GWC Capital, LLC. The land, which is located east of N. Willow Creek road, is 603 acres and adjacent to property already owned by the state and the Bureau of Land Management.

The city is still finalizing plans for the larger area, but its goal is to use the land for wildlife corridor preservation, sensitive and endangered species protection, open space, and a potential shooting sports park.