9 cases of monkeypox in Idaho now, health district officials urging people to take precautions

There are now nine cases of monkeypox reported in Idaho since the first case was confirmed in July.

Of the nine cases in Idaho, eight are in Central District Health jurisdiction and one is in the Eastern Public Health District, according to a dashboard from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Statewide there are currently 1,060 vaccines provided to state health districts.

As cases increase, health district officials are asking people to take extra precautions and be aware of what monkeypox symptoms are.

"One of the most common symptoms of this disease is a rash that leads to bumps on the skin,” Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD epidemiology manager said in a statement. “If you have an exposure to someone with monkeypox and develop symptoms call your provider for possible evaluation and testing.”

Symptoms can also include fever of at least 100.4°F (38°C), chills and swelling of the lymph node.

People who may be at higher risk of monkeypox include anyone who has had contact with someone with a rash that looks like monkeypox, had skin-to-skin contact with someone in an environment with monkeypox activity, traveled outside the U.S. to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox, had contact with a dead or live animal that is found in Africa, or has used a product derived from such animals.