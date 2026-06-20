86-year-old Deary resident killed in single-vehicle crash in Latah County

LATAH COUNTY — An 86-year-old Deary resident was killed early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 8, authorities said.

According to the Idaho State Police, the incident occurred around 4:44 a.m. near milepost 26.8 in Latah County. Investigators reported that the man was traveling east in a white Dodge Ram pickup when his vehicle veered across the center line, left the roadway, and struck a driveway entrance. The truck then became airborne, hit a tree, and overturned before coming to rest on its roof down an embankment on private property.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. His identity has not been released, but law enforcement confirmed that next of kin have been notified.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

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