85-year-old man, 2 dogs die in McCall house fire

A house fire in McCall killed an 85-year-old man and two dogs.

McCall Fire and EMS responded to a residential fire on East Lake Street around 9:40 p.m. March 3.

Firefighters could not get to the basement of the home due to defensive fire conditions, resulting in the fatality of the McCall man, who was found in the basement. Firefighters also found two dogs deceased in a bedroom, according to McCall Fire and EMS.

There were no smoke detectors in the home, officials say. McCall Fire reminds people to make sure there are working smoke detectors in your home to alert you and call 911.