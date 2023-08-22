8 arrested for sexual exploitation of children in Ada County

BOISE, Idaho — After a large-scale investigation, Boise Police have arrested eight suspects on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

A coordinated effort from over ten departments including: Boise PD, Meridian PD, Garden City PD, Ada County Sheriff's Office, Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. and Idaho Office of the Attorney General, the Ada County Prosecutors Office, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force, and undercover officers put these men behind bars.

According to Boise PD, the investigation revealed that these men digitally targeted minors and tried getting children to meet with them for sexual purposes. It was found out that one suspect traveled across state lines to meet with what he believed was a minor.

As a result of this operation, there are several ongoing investigations and additional charges are possible.

“When it comes to priorities, there are few, if any, that should rank higher than devoting our resources to protecting children. Holding offenders accountable in such situations is one of law enforcement's highest and most noble charters,” said Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar.

Boise PD would like to remind parents and caregivers of a few tips that could help keep children safe:

