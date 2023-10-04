$8.1 Million grant was awarded to the Meridian Fire Department, but the city hasn't claimed it

MERIDIAN, Idaho — $8 Million dollars in grant money was awarded to the Meridian Fire Department last month through FEMA's SAFER program.

The grant focuses on staffing in fire departments, and the grant is the largest of its kind ever awarded in the state.

RELATED | Meridian Fire Department opens Station 7 south of I-84 as community expands

However, the city has not yet decided whether or not they will accept the money.

The original deadline for accepting the grant was September 30th, though the city applied for, and received, an extension until November 3rd.

"So we can continue to review all of the conditions and terms of the grant award, helping the City determine how the long-term financial implications to local tax-payers may be managed given this operational opportunity," wrote Stephany Galbreaith, the communications manager from the city, over email.

In a press release, MFD said the grant could go to hiring 24 firefighters. The increase would enable each engine to have four firefighters instead of three, likely cutting down on response time.

Some people feel there is a responsibility from the city to help manage the growth of Meridian.

“Oh it’s growing immensely," said Jeremy Stom. He is a local barber at Caleb's Chopshop downtown. “With the expansion of people, obviously we need to make sure, our first responders, we have enough to cover the area."

Stom says he has only had good encounters with the fire department.

However, he says as the city grows he hopes that the resources of the department grow with it. Specifically, he worries about the downtown area, with the age of the buildings.