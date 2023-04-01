NAMPA, Idaho — Robots built by more than 50 high schools compete at the 7th Annual FIRST® Idaho Regional FRC Competition at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa Friday March 31st and Saturday April 1st, sponsored by the Idaho STEM Action Center.

Teams from Idaho, Utah, Nevada, California, Wyoming, Montana, Minnesota, China and Canada have gathered to compete in CHARGED UP!.

"Here I am in a room of people I've never met before, from a whole other time zone, and a different country, a different culture, and we have something in common. And that just struck me, that there's a program that can tie kids and people together from around the globe that brings that commonality of STEM to the kids," said Lisa Lalliss-Skogsberg, Regional Director for the FRC Level for First Programs in Idaho and Executive Director for First Idaho.

Lynzsea Williams Robotics teams competing in the 7th Annual FIRST® Idaho Regional FRC Competition at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa



At least three teams will advance to the World Festival and Championship in Houston in April to compete against teams from all over the world.

The FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition combines the excitement of sports with the rigors of science and technology.

In promoting STEM among the nation’s high school students, it’s one of the few extracurricular activities that allows every single participant to “turn pro” in creating the next generation of engineers, programmers and scientists.

During the 2022-2023 robotics season, FIRST® ENERGIZE℠ presented by Qualcomm, FIRST teams across all programs will reimagine the future of sustainable energy and power their ideas forward.

Lynzsea Williams Robotics Teams competing at 7th Annual FIRST® Idaho Regional FRC Competition at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa



To empower young people to be leaders and innovators, this year’s energy theme addresses global challenges related to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #7 -- focused on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. This is the moment to get energized to innovate.

In CHARGED UPSM presented by Haas, FIRST® Robotics Competition teams are inspired to see the potential of energy storage in a new light as they compete to charge up their communities.

Contact: Christine MacMaster PR/Media Coordinator media@idahofrcregional.org

Or call our Regional Director, Lisa Lalliss-Skogsberg at (208) 870-6873 with questions.