7th Annual Apprenticeship Week kicks off Monday

Governor Brad Little has signed an official proclamation declaring November 15-21, 2021 the 7th annual Apprenticeship Week in Idaho.

The goal of the week-long celebration is to showcase how registered apprenticeships can support youth and boost the economy.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, the scarcity of skilled workers is growing more intense, despite the amount of unemployment created by the pandemic. The Apprenticeship Idaho program is just one of the several ways local officials are working to fill that gap.

"Apprenticeship is an essential way employers can expand their talent pipeline recruitment," explained Gina Robison with the Idaho Department of Labor. "It's a valuable tool in helping current employees expand their career skills and rise up on the career ladder, and also to widen the talent pipeline pool."