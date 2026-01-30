Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

74-year-old pilot uninjured after plane flips in Palisades Reservoir

Screenshot 2026-01-29 180823.png
KIFI - Local News 8
Screenshot 2026-01-29 180823.png
Posted

ALPINE, Idaho — A 74-year-old pilot walked away with only minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after his aircraft clipped the ground and flipped into the snowy lake bed of the Palisades Reservoir.

At approximately 2:30 PM, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a small, single-engine plane overturned in the reservoir lake bed, roughly a quarter-mile from the Alpine Airport.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies, including Alpine Search and Rescue, Star Valley Fire and Ambulance, rushed to the area.

As they arrived on the scene, the deputies made contact with the pilot and sole occupant, a 74-year-old man from Alpine, Wyoming. The man explained that while flying low past the end of the runway, a wing caught the ground during a turn. The momentum forced the plane to somersault, eventually coming to rest on its roof in the deep snow.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office notified the FAA and NTSB of the incident, who are investigating the crash.

Report by Seth Ratliff, Local News 8

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights