Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation to hold 70th Annual Ski Swap

IDAHO — With skiing and snowboarding season less than a month away, Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation is kicking off their 70th annual Ski Swap.

The foundation provides access to winter sports programs and training for youth in the Treasure Valley. The Ski Swap is one of its biggest fundraisers of the year to support this mission.

The event, set for Nov. 5-7 at Expo Idaho, will put 25% toward BBSEF to help children participate in mountain sports. The swap will feature gently used ski and snowboarding equipment of all sizes.

Ski Swap Sale hours:



Friday, Nov. 5, 1 pm-10 pm

Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday, Nov. 7, 10 am- 3 pm

Admission:



Friday – $5.00

Saturday – $5.00

Sunday – free with a canned food donation (for the Boise Rescue Mission) $5.00 without a donation.

There is no admission charge for Children ages 11 and younger.

Check-in times to sell your items:



Thursday, Nov 4, 3:00—9:00 pm

Friday, Nov. 5, 10:00 am—9:00 pm

Saturday, Nov. 6, 10:00 am—12:00 pm

Bring your gear to Expo Idaho during any of those time slots, choose a selling price and BBSEF will display and tag it for you. If your item sells BBSEF will mail you a check by Dec. 1.

