7-vehicle crash south of Mountain Home kills 2, blocks Highway 51 Saturday

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A fatal seven-vehicle crash blocked all lanes on Highway 51 near Mountain Home on Saturday, according to a press release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police say they investigated the crash around 4:00 Saturday, and that the crash occurred near mile marker 83, south of Mountain Home.

The press release details the vehicles and those involved in the crash as follows:

A 2002 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a semi-trailer, driven by Joseph M. Inglin, 24, of Grandview.

A 2018 Honda CRV, driven by Daniel M. Holland, 32 of Meridian. Holland’s passengers were Lisa M. Holland, 34, of Meridian; Laurie A. Bloomquist, 38, of Portland, OR; and a juvenile.

A 2020 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Tim Lusk, 60, of Puyallup, WA.

A 2010 Ford F150, driven by Isias Armenta Valdez, 39 of New Mexico.

A 1996 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Douglas D. Meyer, 74, of Mountain Home.

A 2020 Ford F250, driven by Stephen A. Zandes, 34, of Mountain Home.

A 1996 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Miguel A. Martinez Rosales, 23, of Mexico.

Idaho State Police says Lisa Holland and Bloomquist succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Daniel Holland, Valdez, Meyer and Zandes were all transported to St. Luke's Elmore in Mountain Home. The juvenile was transported to St. Luke's in Boise.

The press release has no information from ISP on how the crash exactly occurred.

Both lanes on Highway 51 were blocked for four hours on Saturday, according to ISP.

Idaho State Police says all occupants were wearing seatbelts. The crash is currently under investigation as of May 2.