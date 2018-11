With the change in seasons comes excitement and anticipation for Treasure Valley skiers and snowboarders!

Community members got the chance to swap out old skis and snow gear for the latest and greatest before the season kicks into full swing. The 68th annual Ski and Snowboard Swap at Expo Idaho raises money for the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation. 25 percent of the sales go toward the program to provide training and competition programs to young skiers.

Today was the last day for the swap, but if you want to help out, you can check out the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation.