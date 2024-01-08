$60 LIFT TICKETS: 'Ski for Air Service Day' at Sun Valley on January 21

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — If you've been waiting for a sign to take the family skiing, this might be it.

Sun Valley Resort is partnering with Fly Sun Valley Alliance to host the annual Ski for Air Service Day on January 21.

The event raises money to support air service at Friedman Memorial Airport.

Full-day lift tickets for January 21 are just $60 for either Baldy or Dollar.

But you'll have to buy them in advance online, from now through January 20.

You can purchase as many tickets as you'd like, but be aware -- they won't be issuing refunds or replacing lost tickets.

Several local shops and hotels will also be offering deals on rentals and lodging.