60 dogs and hawk rescued from Marsing property

The West Valley Humane Society and other organizations are working together to provide medical care and homes to dozens of dogs.

West Valley Humane Society rescued 60 dogs and a red-tailed hawk from a home in Marsing after the homeowner unexpectedly died. All of the dogs suffered from fleas, internal parasites and wounds, according to the humane society.

As the dogs were captured the process to provide medical care began. The dogs received abscess care, surgical wound repair, vaccines, flea treatment and parasite treatment. The hawk was transferred to Animals in Distress for specialized treatment, according to West Valley Humane Society.

There are 32 dogs left in the care of West Valley Humane Society, which will become available for adoption this week. West Valley Humane Society officials said the dogs will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, flea treated, parasite treated and microchipped.

Individuals interested in adopting can visit the shelter website. Any adopter that provides proof of signing up their dog for positive reinforcement training will get a 50 dollar reduction in adoption fees.

Prospective owners should know these animals are special cases that require patient care.