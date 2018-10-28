5th annual Women Ignite Conference in Boise

BOISE - The 5th annual women ignite conference featured speakers and women-led businesses over a 2 day networking event.

One of the featured events, the not what you think beauty experience. Three women went through a 90-day process of coaching, exercise training and a photo session to makeover their mindsets.

“it’s not just what we look like the outside but it's how we feel what we experience throughout our days, how we translate that into what we do and the perceptions we have for ourselves," said beauty specialist.

Founders highly encouraged men to attend as well… to learn and improve methods of collaboration.