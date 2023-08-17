5k race to build unity in the community

MERIDIAN, ID — The third annual Friendship 5k race will take place at Kleiner Park in Meridian at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday, August 19.

The theme of this weekend's race is 'Building Unity in the Community.' Aside from it being a catchy tagline, the event organizers want the race to be an opportunity to showcase the best of what Meridian and the surrounding areas have to offer.

"This event represents everything that makes Meridian, Idaho such a special place to live,“ said Jenifer Cavaness-Williams, a board member of Friendship 5K. "It is members of the community, from all walks of life, coming together to build bridges of unity~ That's at the very heart of this amazing community."

"We are thankful to be a beneficiary of the Friendship 5k,“ said Reverend Bill Roscoe, the president of the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. "This event will provide a fun opportunity for families and will help the Mission to provide a hand up out of homelessness for men, women, and children in our community."

Aside from the race, there will be food, music, photo ops, and much more at Kleiner Park.

For more information and to register for the race, you can go to their website.