5k kicks off Turkey Day in Boise and Caldwell

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds were prepping on Thanksgiving morning in Boise and Caldwell for the 13th annual Turkey Trot, a 5k race through downtown.

The race gives families the opportunity to kick off Turkey Day with energy while supporting both the Boise Rescue Mission and local Special Olympics teams.

For some, the Turkey Trot was an all-out race to the finish, with this year's fastest time coming in at just over 14 minutes. For others, the race is an excuse to feel healthy before a big Thanksgiving meal.

At the event, Turkey Trotter Kaylene Brun said, "This is my first ever Turkey Day Race! My boss talked me into it. We're going to get fit before we eat."

For event photos, the results of the 5k or more information about the Turkey Trot visit TurkeyDay5kBoise.com.