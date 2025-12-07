58-year-old man killed in ATV accident near Bancroft

CARIBOU COUNTY — A 58-year-old Blackfoot man died after losing control of a side-by-side ATV on Saturday evening.

According to an Idaho State Police press release, the single-vehicle collision occurred at 5:55 p.m. yesterday on Kelly Toponce Rd in Caribou County.

The driver was traveling northbound on Kelly Toponce Rd near Bancroft, with a 66-year-old male passenger, when he lost control of the ATV. The vehicle went off the side of the road and was overturned.

The driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts, police said.

First responders transported the two men to local hospitals by ground ambulance. The driver succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The passenger's injuries were non-life-threatening.

ISP said the Caribou County Coroner’s office will release the identity of the driver and the cause of death.

The collision remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.