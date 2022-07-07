44-year-old drowns on upper South Fork of Boise River trying to rescue a dog

A 44-year-old man drowned on the upper South Fork of the Boise River attempting to rescue a dog.

Elmore County Sheriff's Office announced the body of the man was found by swift water teams July 4 after reports of a possible drowning came in July 1. Officials say the man attempted to rescue a dog that was in distress in the river but due to the depth and current both the man and the dog went under the water.

Rescue efforts in the Boise River in the area near Boise National Forest campground 061Z continued, with assistance from Pine Featherville EMS, Elmore County Search and Rescue as well as a Saint Luke’s Air Ambulance. The body was located about a half a mile from where had reportedly went underwater and was removed from the river by the Ada County Sheriff's Office Dive team.

The man's identity is not currently being released and an investigation into the incident is on-going.

"The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone of the danger of recreating along the river with the fast current and debris that make for unsafe conditions in the South Fork of the Boise River. Please recreate safely," according to the press release.