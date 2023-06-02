41st Annual Greek Food Festival

BOISE, Idaho — For over four decades, the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in west downtown Boise has been sharing its Greek culture with the Treasure Valley.

By welcoming the public into their church home, they work to improve their church community, as well as donate funds raised through food and drink sales to international, national, and local Boise organizations.

Jim Kinnas, Director of the Greek Food Festival and longtime church member, says the event, “wouldn't be a festival without the volunteers,” and the church gives back to the “food bank, the mission, the Catch program, and the Ukrainian fund.”

In response to what’s new in the festival this year, Kinnas mentioned the increase of inclusive food options such as vegan and vegetarian plates. The festival will also be accepting all forms of payment, not just cash.

Sticking with the classics, homemade pastries like Baklavá, Karydópita and Kourabiedes have been being prepared for months.

Women of the church “have been cooking since March and April,” says Kinnas.

And what would a Greek festival be without the upbeat music and dance, sure to immerse guests in their proud traditions.

“It’s a happy time. We will teach you how to dance the Greek dances,” says Father Nektarios Serfes.

The Boise Greek Food Festival takes place June 2nd and 3rd, from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, and is located at the church on N 27th St and W Bannock St.