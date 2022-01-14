40th annual RV show highlights demand spurred by the pandemic

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The 40th annual RV show runs through Monday at Expo Idaho and at the show, people can find everything from sprinter vans, to military-style trailers, fifth wheels and RVs that are nicer than a lot of homes.

The pandemic has spurred an increase in demand for recreational vehicles not only helping people travel but also doing it in a safe manner while having their own space to themselves.

"I think people thought about travel, work and even living in RVs so we have created all kinds of new demographics of customers during this pandemic," said Scott Anderson the president of the Treasure Valley RV Dealers Association who puts the show together. "It has just been a boon for the RV industry."

Grapevine 7 Inc RV Resorts operates RV parks in Mountain Home, the Treasure Valley and McCall, this local business told us the increase in RV's has made it difficult for people to find places to park their rigs and they don't have spaces available very often.

"We refer people to our competitors and other people in the industry trying not to leave them out there just hanging," said owner Daniel Freedman. "But at the same time, there is still a need for more spaces in the Treasure Valley.”

Freeman has also noticed the younger demographic is getting into this alternative lifestyle in an industry that historically has been dominated by seniors.

"At our parks, we have a pool, a spa, a dog park we have activities and things so they say I can access a nice community," said Freedman. "It's a low maintenance simple lifestyle so younger people are getting into it and they are making it their home."

Anderson told us supply chain issues coupled with demand caused a shortage in recreational vehicles, but he also says the industry is catching up in that aspect but it's another story when it comes to parts and supplies.

But for people interested in starting the process of checking out the different options the 40th annual RV show is a good place to start.

"To provide this opportunity for them to see newest and greatest stuff it is just a blast to do it every year," said Anderson. "There is something at every price point."

The RV show is open Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It costs five dollars to get in the door.