40th Annual Idaho State Forestry Contest

The Idaho Department of Lands is hosting its 40th annual Forestry Contest on Thursday, May 11 at Farragut Park near Coeur d'Alene.

The contest is for students grades 6-12 and focuses on basic forestry and resource management in three levels of testing, rookie, junior and senior divisions.

Individuals and teams are tested and scored for their skill levels in specific areas including log scaling, timber cruising, tree and plant identification, map reading, compass reading, tool identification, soils and water quality, tree health, silviculture and noxious weeds

The first, second, and third-place finishers in their respective divisions can earn scholarship money or cash prizes from $50-$1000.

This year's contest will feature a job fair during the lunch break for participants to meet with prospective Natural Resource employers.

To learn more about this event, visit the forestry contest website at idl.idaho.gov.