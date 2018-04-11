GARDEN CITY, ID - At least four people were treated for minor injuries Wednesday and employees of several businesses were evacuated after a Garden City HAZMAT incident.

It started shortly before 11 a.m. in the 100 block of 34th Street

Crews from the Garden City Fire Department, Boise Fire Department, Boise Police Department and a HAZMAT team were called to the scene.

Four people were treated for minor injuries. Details of their conditions were not immediately available.

Police blocked off 34th and 35th Streets between Brown Street and Chinden Blvd. as a precaution.

There were reports of an explosion in the neighborhood, but investigators have not yet released details of what exactly caused the explosion.

A Boise Fire Department tweet advises people to avoid the area.

We have a reporter on the scene and will provide addition details as they become available.