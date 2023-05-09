3rd Annual Flock Cancer Street Stroll on Saturday, May 13

BOISE, Idaho — The 3rd Annual Flock Cancer Street Stroll is happening on Saturday, May 13.

The Flock Cancer Street Stroll is an event supporting those who are fighting or have survived breast cancer. The event is fairly low-key, and encourages participants to strut their stuff in Pink Flamingo-themed attire while helping to raise money for those dealing with breast cancer in the Treasure Valley.

Currently, there are more than 3.8 million women who are living with or beyond breast cancer in the United States.

You can register for the stroll, as an individual or as part of a team, at the Flock Cancer website, and each registrant receives a t-shirt.

The stroll takes place on Harrison Boulevard between 10:00am and 12:00pm on Saturday, May 13. The event features live music, food trucks, and a loving atmosphere. All proceeds go to helping breast cancer patients and their families.

Breast cancer can occur in both men and women, but though far more common in women. After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women in the United States.

In a study reported by cancer.net, an estimated 350,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with some form of breast cancer in 2023. This number has continued to increase by approximately a half a percent annually.

