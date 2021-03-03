$39 million from FEMA to support COVID-19 vaccination clinics across Idaho

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded Idaho $39 million to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts, Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday.

FEMA awarded the money to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) and are available to the state because of the active emergency declaration. IOEM will give the money to applicants to help with the cost of vaccination efforts, according to Little's office.

“We are in the final lap of the pandemic fight, and the finish line is close,” Governor Little said. “Idaho’s active COVID-19 emergency declaration was critical for Idaho to receive this federal assistance for vaccination centers. These centers will help us administer the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to Idahoans who want it, pushing us ever-closer to normalcy.”

As of March 1, nearly 1270,000 Idahoans have received both doses of the vaccine with more than 376,000 total doses administered throughout the state.