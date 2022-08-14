35th Nampa Festival of the Arts celebrates Nampa's creative culture

If you drove past Lakeview Park this weekend, you might notice Nampa is a bit more jam-packed and artistic than usual.

The 35th Annual Nampa Festival of the Arts is a tradition for Idaho's artisan community going back decades.

It offers visitors a chance to check out some live performances and take home art, ranging from pottery to locally-made watercolor prints.

"This wonderful festival of the arts in Nampa offers so many different crafts that are wonderfully handmade," said "Si" Simon Tate, artist and owner of Simon Tate Impressions.

"It's a great fun outdoor activity," said Ross Toney. "I mean you've got lots of, lots of crafts. It's all local people. You have the music which is excellent. You have the food which is also excellent. Even if you just like music and food, it's a good day to be here."

"One of the things I'm doing is portraits," said Dotte Heiney, artist and member of the Nampa Art Guild. "People walk by and I give them a portrait and it's a great piece of original art to take home."

"It's super important," said Audra Richardson, a local jazz singer. "I actually find it therapeutic to do different types of artistic pursuits or passions and that's something here people can be introduced to a different style of creating something. But there are things that we need to do to celebrate all the different styles of artistic culture and ways for people to express themselves."

