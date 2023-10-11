30-year cold case in the abduction of Stephanie Lyn Crane still open

IDAHO — October 11, 2023 marks 30 years since the disappearance and suspected criminal abduction of Stephanie Lyn Crane from Challis, Idaho.

National Missing and Exploited Children Database

9-year-old Stephanie was last seen walking along Highway 93, possibly heading to watch a soccer match at Challis High School, or even heading home from an outing at the local bowling alley.

There has never been any evidence, nor any witnesses, to point to what may have happened, though authorities believe that she was abducted against her will by a stranger.

Stephanie has still not been found.

Tips have come in over the years, but none have led to any arrests.

Many believe that a man by the name of Keith Glenn "Mark" Hescock may have been responsible.

Hescock was a hunter from Idaho Falls and known to have been in the Challis area at the time of Stephanie's disappearance in 1993.

Hescock was reported to have abducted and imprisoned a 14-year-old girl in June 2002. The girl was able to escape and call authorities to report Hescock. After a 40-mile high-speed chase and exchanging gun-fire with police, Hescock took his own life, as well as any information he may have held.

Hescock was also a person of interest in the disappearance of 20-year-old Amber Hoopes in 2001.

On September 28, Stephanie would have celebrated her 39th birthday.

Anyone with any information about Stephanie is encouraged to call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at 208-879-2232, or you can call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 208-879-5372 and leave a message. You can also call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-842-5678. You can also send an email to stephaniecranetips@gmai.com