3-year grant from AmeriCorps fund more support for rural nonprofits in Idaho

A three-year grant from the federal AmeriCorps will place volunteers with rural nonprofits and local or state government agencies in rural Idaho for a year.

The AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) members will be placed all across Idaho in full-time positions to help rural Idaho communities "build capacity, explore challenges facing Idaho’s rural nonprofits and support community efforts to overcome poverty." The members will receive a living stipend, education award and health benefits, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Labor.

“This will be a game changer for nonprofits across Idaho who do not have the capacity to apply for federal resources. We are excited to receive this grant to provide critical AmeriCorps resources to rural nonprofit and government organizations across Idaho,” Serve Idaho Program Manager Renee Bade said in a statement.

One member will work with ApprenticeshipIdaho to build awareness in students of work-based training by developing curriculum. The program will place another member to join Serve Idaho and explore philanthropic challenges in rural areas. More VISTA members will come in throughout the year placed in nonprofits and local government organizations in rural communities, according to the department.

Idaho had 43 AmeriCorps VISTA members throughout the state in 2020, serving at more than 30 sites.