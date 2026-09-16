3 methamphetamine traffickers sentenced to prison in separate Idaho cases

BOISE, Idaho — Three men were each sentenced to federal prison in separate methamphetamine trafficking cases in Southern Idaho, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Christopher Hatcher, 68, of California, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

Hatcher transported several pounds of methamphetamine from California to Idaho for distribution, according to court records.

Ricky Sedlacek, 63, of Caldwell, was sentenced to 87 months behind bars for distribution of methamphetamine. He was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release.

Court records show Sedlacek sold more than a quarter pound of methamphetamine through multiple transactions in Oregon and Idaho. Authorities stopped him as he was returning from Oregon to obtain "a supply of drugs." Authorities found a pound of methamphetamine that Sedlacek had attempted to conceal during the traffic stop.

Steven Ressler, 52, of Pendleton, Oregon, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release.

According to court records, investigators learned Ressler was selling drugs in Oregon and the Treasure Valley. Investigators stopped him as he crossed from Oregon into Idaho and found approximately one pound of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Sedlacek and Ressler's cases were investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit, City County Narcotics Unit, Idaho State Police, Oregon High Desert Drug Task Force and Oregon State Police.

The Hatcher case was investigated by Idaho State Police, the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office and Boise Police Department, with assistance from the Owyhee County Prosecutor's Office and the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force.