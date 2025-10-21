3,000 rainbow trout die after Fish & Game hatchery truck rollover

BOVILL, Idaho — 3,000 rainbow trout have perished after an Idaho Fish & Game (IDFG) hatchery truck was involved in a rollover crash on Highway 8 near Bovill on Oct. 16.

According to Idaho Fish & Game, an IDFG employee lost control of the "tanker truck" and rolled off the highway. The driver sustained only minor injuries in the accident, and no other vehicles or property were involved.

The truck was transporting roughly 3,000 catchable‑size rainbow trout to Elk Creek Reservoir. All of the fish died in the accident.

Fish and Game fish managers say they will adjust stocking efforts across the Clearwater Region to ensure Elk Creek Reservoir still receives fish stocking this fall.