23-year-old Idaho hiker missing in Montana mountains

Officials are searching for a 23-year-old Idaho hiker who went missing in the Beartooth Mountains in Montana last week.

Tatum Morell, 23, was last heard from around 8 p.m. July 1 when she checked in with her mother via satellite. Carbon County Sheriff's Office describes Morell as an "experienced" hiker who was planning on hiking the top of five mountain peaks in the area.

Morell is thought to be wearing a red jacket and carrying a blue day pack. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Teams located her campsite found no signs of her. Red Lodge Fire Rescue reports search and rescue teams from Two Bear Air and the National Guard have been searching the area by helicopter since Monday. Rescue teams from Montana and Wyoming are involved in search efforts, according to Red Lodge Fire and Rescue.

The 23-year-old is a engineering graduate student at Montana State University-Bozeman and originally from Idaho. Red Lodge Fire and Rescue reports she is an "experienced hiker" who hikes similar areas but this was her first time in the Beartooths.

Carbon County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 406-446-1234.