MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 23-year-old Boise man has died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Meridian.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Joshton Paul of Boise. Paul was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the Nov. 19 crash near milepost 42 on eastbound I-84.

According to the coroner’s office, Paul was pronounced dead at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on Nov. 24 after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

The Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. Additional information has not yet been released.

The woman riding in the car was critically injured, according to a GoFundMe page.

