2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

Mary J. Blige, Jimmy Buffett, Ozzy Osbourne and more!
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Cleveland
FILE – This April 24, 2016, file photo shows the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the shores of Lake Erie in downtown Cleveland. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will celebrate 50 years of Rolling Stone magazine in a new exhibit set to open this spring in Cleveland. Highlights of cover images reaching back to rock 'n' roll pioneers such as Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry also will be included in the exhibit that opens May 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)
Posted at 5:04 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 07:04:50-04

CLEVELAND, Ohio — On Sunday April 21, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the 2024 inductees.

Across the four categories there are 16 inductees in this class:

Performer Category

  • Mary J. Blige
  • Cher
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Foreigner
  • Peter Frampton
  • Kool & The Gang
  • Ozzy Osbourne
  • A Tribe Called Quest

Musical Influencer Awards

  • Alexis Korner
  • Big Mama Thornton
  • John Mayall

Musical Excellence Award

  • Dionne Warwick
  • Jimmy Buffett
  • MC5
  • Norman Whitfield

Ahmet Ertegun Award

  • Suzanna de Passe

The induction ceremony is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday October 19.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
