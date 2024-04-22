2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

CLEVELAND, Ohio — On Sunday April 21, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the 2024 inductees.

Across the four categories there are 16 inductees in this class:

Performer Category



Mary J. Blige

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Kool & The Gang

Ozzy Osbourne

A Tribe Called Quest

Musical Influencer Awards



Alexis Korner

Big Mama Thornton

John Mayall

Musical Excellence Award



Dionne Warwick

Jimmy Buffett

MC5

Norman Whitfield

Ahmet Ertegun Award



Suzanna de Passe

The induction ceremony is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday October 19.