2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced

CLEVELAND, Ohio — On Sunday April 21, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the 2024 inductees.
Across the four categories there are 16 inductees in this class:
Performer Category
- Mary J. Blige
- Cher
- Dave Matthews Band
- Foreigner
- Peter Frampton
- Kool & The Gang
- Ozzy Osbourne
- A Tribe Called Quest
Musical Influencer Awards
- Alexis Korner
- Big Mama Thornton
- John Mayall
Musical Excellence Award
- Dionne Warwick
- Jimmy Buffett
- MC5
- Norman Whitfield
Ahmet Ertegun Award
- Suzanna de Passe
The induction ceremony is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday October 19.