2023 Steps for Schools walking challenge awards $47,500 to participants

courtesy of Blue Cross of Idaho
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 08, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 Steps for Schools walking challenge earned $47,500 that will be distributed to Idaho schools on behalf of the Idaho legislators and constitutional officers who participated.

Steps for Schools is sponsored by Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health program that promotes the importance of physical activity. The program was launched in 2015, and has awarded more than $265,000 for local schools.

The challenge takes place in the month of February. An award of $500 is earned if the participant walks an average of 5,000 steps per day, or $1000 for averaging 10,000 steps per day.

This year the program had 64 participants reach their the goals to earn money for schools in their district.

Participants will be given "big checks" to present to their schools. The funds can be used to purchase equipment or sponsor programming that encourages children to be active.

