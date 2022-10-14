2023 Health Insurance through Your Health Idaho starts this week

BOISE, Idaho — Open enrollment for health insurance in Idaho begins on Oct. 15. Idahoans can enroll for their 2023 medical and dental coverage through the state's health insurance exchange, "Your Health Idaho".

Your Health Idaho now offers 141 medical and 21 dentals plans to chose from.

Pat Kelly, the Your Health Idaho executive director, said that his is an exciting year for Idahoans.

"Not only do we have three new insurance carriers and a record number of plans, but we’re also seeing more savings than ever before thanks to the enhanced tax credits." Kelly said. "Plus, this year, Idahoans will be able to determine their tax credit within minutes of applying for health insurance coverage.”

Your Health Idaho also launched a new feature which allows Idahoans to check their eligibility in real-time on their website. This feature streamlines the entire process and makes it easier and quicker for Idahoans to apply and shop for coverage.