2023 breaks record as warmest September in 174 years

In a report released by the US Department of Commerce, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that September 2023 was ranked as being the warmest September in NOAA's 174-year global climate record.

Being the 49th consecutive September above the 20th Century average of 59 degrees Fahrenheit, September also marks a sixth consecutive month of record-high monthly global ocean surface temps.

Four continents, Africa, Europe, North and South America, had their warmest September on record, while Asia reported it to be their second warmest, and Australia the third.

Antarctica and the Arctic ranked September as their first and second warmest on record, respectively, with both showing low sea ice coverage as detected by satellites.

The higher temperature average adds to the already trending warmest year-to-date on record, according to NOAA's National Centers for Environment Information scientists, who report there is a greater than 99% probability that 2023 will break the record.